Video

Carer Amy Jonson, 40, talks about the difficulty in looking after her son Jayden, eight, who has complex care needs during lockdown.

Amy, from Cardiff, who also looks after her 71-year-old mother, has been keeping a video diary during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think carers, in particular unpaid parent carers like me, are, I would say, completely invisible outside our own community," she says.

"It has been very, very difficult but I try not to dwell on it.

"I say 'I had a bad day yesterday, I hope tomorrow's better' and that's how I've coped."