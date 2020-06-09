'Wear face coverings when distancing not possible'
People in Wales are being asked to wear three-layer face coverings in situations where social distancing is not possible - including on public transport.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething made the recommendation at a press conference on Tuesday.

It comes after the World Health Organization updated its advice.

All other governments in the UK have already made recommendations on face-coverings.

  • 09 Jun 2020
