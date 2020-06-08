'Profound' imprint of Welsh slave links

Video

A greater public awareness is needed of Welsh links to slavery, an historian has suggested.

Dr Chris Evans, professor of history at University of South Wales, says figures like Sir Thomas Picton were celebrated as war heroes but his role as a slave owner and governor in the Caribbean needed to be discussed.

It follows the toppling of a statue to slave owner Edward Colston in Bristol by protesters.

Picton is remembered on memorials in Carmarthen and Cardiff, where the Lord Mayor has called for the removal of a bust.

Dr Evans explains his significance.