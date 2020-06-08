Media player
Coronavirus: Boy writes to FM to thank children during pandemic
An 11-year-old boy has written to the first minister to thank the children of Wales for their contributions during the lockdown.
Mark Drakeford read out the letter he received from Dominic, who has been going to a school hub while his mother works in the NHS.
He told Mr Drakeford "it feels as if my life has turned upside down, inside out".
The first minister responded saying he wanted "to thank" children and young people in Wales.
08 Jun 2020
