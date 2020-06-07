Further Black Lives Matter protests across Wales

Video

Further anti-racism demonstrations have taken place in Wales on Sunday after thousands gathered in towns and cities on Saturday.

Black Lives Matter protests have been taking place across the world after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, US, in May.

After large protests in Cardiff, Swansea, Bangor and Caerphilly on Saturday, demonstrations were held in Wrexham and Merthyr Tydfil on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, First Minister Mark Drakeford urged protestors to find "other ways" to protest during lockdown.