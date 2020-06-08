'No clarity' over driving lessons restart

Video

There has been "no clarity" over how driving instructors will be able to restart lessons during the coronavirus pandemic, one teacher has said.

Rhydian Hughes, a driving instructor from Conwy county, has not worked since the lockdown started and said maintaining a two-metre gap between instructor and learner was "not possible".

Tests and lessons have been cancelled during lockdown, meaning those awaiting their tests have not driven for several months.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said it was keeping the situation under "constant review" in line with guidance.