'One in a million' lightning strike destroys roof
A house roof has been completely destroyed by fire after it was hit by lightning.

Firefighters were called to the house on Porth Y Waun in Gowerton, Swansea, at about 18:00 BST.

Neighbour Stuart Roberts said the lightning appeared to hit a television aerial in a "one in a million" chance.

No-one was injured in the incident.

  • 05 Jun 2020
