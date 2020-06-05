New face mask measures being considered in Wales

Video

The Welsh Government is considering whether rules on face masks should be changed in Wales.

This comes in the light of an announcement in England that says they will be compulsory on public transport from 15 June.

The British Medical Association in Wales has called for face masks to be worn in public areas where people cannot socially distance, while the group representing train operators wants them worn on public transport.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “There are a whole series of detailed questions we need to explore with our colleagues in England.”

He said there would be a “definitive statement” made next week.