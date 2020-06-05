'We have faced racial prejudice in Wales'

Video

Young black people say they have faced racism in Wales as Black Lives Matter protests take place across the country.

The protests were sparked after the death of George Floyd in police custody in the US.

Nicole, 21, Marwah, 18, and Angel, 15, describe the "everyday" racism they have faced.

"It's the monkey noises, or just being in class and when the slavery topic comes up, everyone expects me to be an expert on it," said Angel.

There are calls for black history to be taught in Welsh schools, as a petition sees a surge in signatures.

"If you can start with a whole generation not having to learn - at some point just it always being a thing they know - I think that would be amazing," added Nicole.