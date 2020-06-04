Chief medical officer wanted August school opening
Coronavirus: Unions 'did not want schools opening in August'

Schools in Wales will not reopen in August because “this was not attractive to the unions”, according to Wales’ chief medical officer.

Dr Frank Atherton said that would have been his preferred option.

As a “second best” he called for them to reopen on 29 June "for a short period".

Teaching unions criticised the June opening plans when they were announced on Wednesday, saying it was too soon.

