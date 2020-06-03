'No one wants their child to be a guinea pig'

Video

"Nobody wants their kids to be a guinea pig", says Chris Lawrence.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams has announced schools will reopen on 29 June.

Since lockdown measures were introduced in March, Welsh classrooms have been closed for all but children of key workers and vulnerable pupils.

Ms Williams has said all pupils will be able to return for limited periods - but only a third of pupils would be allowed into school at any time.

Parents will not be fined if they decide not to send their children back due to concerns about coronavirus.

Mr Lawrence said he believed the majority of parents would not send children back to school, due to "uncertainty" and safety concerns.