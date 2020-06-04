Mill finds new lease of life in Covid-19 lockdown
Coronavirus: Lockdown baking craze gives Talgarth mill new lease of life

New life has been breathed into a Georgian mill thanks to the coronavirus lockdown.

Baking has soared in popularity since it began as many people have found they have more time on their hands.

The output of Talgarth mill, in Powys, has doubled from one to two tonnes a month.

“It’s been absolutely chaotic in terms of orders and the amount of flour we have had to produce,” said volunteer Sarah Andrews.

