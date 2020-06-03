'Much smaller classes' when Welsh schools reopen

Video

All schools in Wales will reopen on 29 June, Education Minister Kirsty Williams has announced.

They will be open to pupils from all year groups for limited periods during the week, with only a third of pupils in school at any one time, Ms Williams said.

Schools and councils will make their own decisions over managing the return.

The summer term has been extended by one week to 27 July, and the autumn half-term holiday will be stretched to two weeks.

Speaking at the Welsh Government press conference, Ms Williams said it would mean "in each school there will be a phased approach" with "staggered starts, lessons and breaks" and "much smaller classes".