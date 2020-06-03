Media player
Coronavirus: How will the reopening of Welsh schools work?
All schools in Wales will reopen on 29 June, Education Minister Kirsty Williams has said.
But how will it work?
They will be open to pupils from all year groups for limited periods during the week, with only a third of pupils in school at any one time, so it will not be business as usual.
03 Jun 2020
