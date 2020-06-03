Keeping up appearances: Lockdown without botox

Media player
Coronavirus: Keeping up appearances during lockdown without Botox
"I just feel horrible," says Iwan Steffan.
The 30-year-old from Bangor, Gwynedd, says this is life without his beauty lifelines - fillers and Botox.
The coronavirus lockdown has meant salons and beauty parlours have remained closed - with no way of getting cosmetic treatments.
Iwan, who now lives in Liverpool, said it has had a negative impact on his mental health.
03 Jun 2020
