How the coronavirus crisis affects sheep shearing

Sheep shearers are worried about the possible shortage of foreign workers during the coronavirus crisis due to quarantine rules.

About a fifth of the British flock is sheared by up to 150 workers from places like New Zealand - but this year, they are choosing not to come.

With the need for social distancing in pens and a drop in the price of wool, this season - which is starting now - is "challenging".

"There’s issues around risk, whether they want to travel over to the UK," said Gwion Evans, who shears on several farms in north Wales each summer.

"As it’s a short window, the quarantine will affect what they’re able to do once they get here.”