Small shark surprises beach-goers while stranded on Welsh coast
A small shark surprised beach-goers on the Swansea coast after it got trapped in a pool after the tide had gone out.
The smooth hound dogfish, a type of shark common to UK waters, became trapped at Caswell Bay beach, Mumbles.
After being stuck for hours, the dogfish managed to swim back out to sea when the tide came back in.
01 Jun 2020
