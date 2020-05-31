Hundreds protest death of American George Floyd

Media player
George Floyd death: Hundreds protest at Cardiff Castle
Hundreds came out to support the Black Lives Matter movement in Cardiff on Sunday after George Floyd's death in police custody in the US.
The demonstration took place at Cardiff Castle and was organised in the wake of unarmed Mr Floyd's death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 25 May.
Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin, 44,has been charged with his murder.
One protestor, Donna Ali, said: "It's really heart-breaking that people can't see past the colour of skin."
31 May 2020
