Firefighters battle 500 acre of gorse blaze
Tregarth school covered in smoke after gorse fire

Thick smoke could be seen be seen rising above a school in north Wales on Saturday after 500 sq m of gorse caught fire.

Firefighters attended the blaze in Tregarth, near Bangor, in Gwynedd.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it had got a call just before 16:00 BST.

On Saturday, fire crews were also called to a fire at Penrhys Mountain, in Rhondda Cynon Taff, and to a forest fire in Maesteg, in Bridgend county.

  • 30 May 2020