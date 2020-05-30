Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tregarth school covered in smoke after gorse fire
Thick smoke could be seen be seen rising above a school in north Wales on Saturday after 500 sq m of gorse caught fire.
Firefighters attended the blaze in Tregarth, near Bangor, in Gwynedd.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it had got a call just before 16:00 BST.
On Saturday, fire crews were also called to a fire at Penrhys Mountain, in Rhondda Cynon Taff, and to a forest fire in Maesteg, in Bridgend county.
-
30 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window