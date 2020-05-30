Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: The environment’s big moment?
The coronavirus crisis has seen many changes to life as we know it.
The number of cars on our roads has reduced dramatically, planes are grounded and many of us are working from home for the first time.
It has resulted in cleaner rivers and better air quality, and global CO2 emissions are predicted to be their lowest in a decade.
Could changes we have been forced to make during the pandemic become long-term environmental solutions?
-
30 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window