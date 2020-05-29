'With extra freedom comes extra responsibility'

Video

People who make the most of greater freedoms offered by new lockdown rules have a responsibility to plan ahead to reduce the risk, Mark Drakeford has said.

Setting out the results of the Welsh Government's latest lockdown review on Friday, the first minister said people from two different households will be able to meet outdoors from Monday.

But he said people will need to stay in their local area - within five miles as a "general rule" - and remain two metres apart.

"With extra freedom has to go extra responsibility for people to use these opportunities in a way they have thought about, they have planned for and they can do with the minimum risk," Mr Drakeford said.