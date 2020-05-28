Media player
Coronavirus: The tenth clap for carers which could be the last
The people of Wales have clapped for carers for the tenth time.
Founder Annemarie Plas has said now would be a good time to end the weekly event.
She said it should become an annual celebration of NHS and front line workers - which means this week could be the last clap for a while.
28 May 2020
