The tenth clap for carers which could be the last
Coronavirus: The tenth clap for carers which could be the last

The people of Wales have clapped for carers for the tenth time.

Founder Annemarie Plas has said now would be a good time to end the weekly event.

She said it should become an annual celebration of NHS and front line workers - which means this week could be the last clap for a while.

  • 28 May 2020
