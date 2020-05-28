Children make home videos for virtual Urdd

Media player
Coronavirus: Urdd Eisteddfod goes virtual in pandemic
The Urdd's first ever virtual Eisteddfod will begin later amid coronavirus lockdown.
This year's annual Welsh language youth festival of literature, music and performing arts was due to be held in Denbighshire but had to be cancelled.
Eisteddfod T, which is being broadcast on S4C and BBC Radio Cymru, has seen new competitions introduced such as lip synching and impressions.
Video entries involving more than 4,000 children were uploaded ahead of the competition.
28 May 2020
