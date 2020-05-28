'It's been a long time since we were earning'

Video

Three self-employed people explain the difficulties in trying to make ends meet during lockdown.

Hairdresser Nia Griffiths, from Llantwit Fardre, Rhondda Cynon Taff, says she has been living off her savings with no financial support available.

Delivery driver and musician Russell Evans, from Cardiff, says it took some time before it became clear what government support was available to self-employed people, leaving some “panicking”.

He said it felt “petty” to be concerned about losing music work when people were dying from Covid-19 but it was something he had been working at for the “majority” of his life.

And taxi driver Ian Oldfield from Cwmbran, Torfaen, wonders whether there will be enough customers wanting to use public transport once the restrictions lift to enable him and others to continue their work.