'Full-on' work for virus testing staff

Staff working in a laboratory in Cardiff and a drive-through test centre in Newport have been talking about the pressures and sacrifices of their work.

Jonathan Evans, who runs the virology centre at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales, said staff were working up to 70 hours each work, carrying out about 2,500 daily tests.

Among the samples being processed are those collected by staff at Newport's drive-through centre at Rodney Parade - home of Newport's football and rugby teams.

Lead nurse Amanda Luther said staff were "working very, very hard".

Holly Taylor, who previously worked in a hospital appointments office, is now at the site booking appointments for organisations that want their staff tested.

"It is mostly full-on, you don't realise the time going by," she said.