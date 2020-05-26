'An opening date to aim for would be helpful'

Video

A businessman who says he has lost thousands of pounds because of coronavirus wants clarity about when he can reopen his shop in Wales.

Justin Horton has shops in Cirencester, in Gloucestershire, and Penarth, in the Vale of Glamorgan.

In England retailers can open from 15 June. But in Wales there is no confirmed date.

"It would be really helpful if we had a date to aim for," Mr Horton said.

Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething has said any potential relaxation of lockdown will be announced on Friday.