Learning to live in lockdown with autism

For Andrew Edwards, the prospect of living under lockdown was perhaps more daunting than for others.
His autism means he would often plan days, weeks, even months in advance.
So the new rules brought in to combat the coronavirus pandemic proved difficult.
"I was worried on a daily basis what part of my daily routine was going to be taken away next," said the 35-year-old from Wrexham.
But exercise and the help of his sister Melanie has helped Andrew to live day by day.
27 May 2020
