Coronavirus: Dart firms hit bullseye as game booms in lockdown
Wales has had a long and proud history of success at darts and it seems the coronavirus lockdown could help boost the game once more.
Sales of darts equipment have rocketed, according to Bridgend-based firm Winmau, makers of dartboards seen in pubs and homes across the land.
Meanwhile, with few other leisure options on offer, interest in online playing has boomed.
25 May 2020
