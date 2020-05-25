Dart firms hit bullseye as game booms in lockdown
Wales has had a long and proud history of success at darts and it seems the coronavirus lockdown could help boost the game once more.

Sales of darts equipment have rocketed, according to Bridgend-based firm Winmau, makers of dartboards seen in pubs and homes across the land.

Meanwhile, with few other leisure options on offer, interest in online playing has boomed.

