'Only outside world I see is the dialysis unit'

Video

The only world outside his home that Shaun Ruck has seen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is the dialysis unit.

The 34-year-old has kidney disease and needs dialysis three times a week to survive.

The charity worker, from Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taf, has been waiting four years for a kidney after previous transplants failed.

But the father-of-two will not get a call even if a match comes up, after Wales' only transplant unit closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

While eight units in England and one in Scotland have since reopened, 15 remain closed including the only one in Wales, at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

The Welsh Government said "urgent transplants" were still taking place, and plans were being reviewed on how to reopen the Cardiff unit while keeping patients safe.