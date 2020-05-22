Baby white reindeer brings cheer to lockdown farm

Media player
White reindeer birth brings cheer to coronavirus lockdown farm
In the depths of lockdown, one new arrival has brought cheer to a Welsh farm.
This perfectly white baby reindeer is the first one that Robert Morgan, of Gower Fresh Christmas Trees has seen.
The farm is home to around 40 reindeer - but the six other new arrivals are the more well-known mix of black, brown and grey.
22 May 2020
