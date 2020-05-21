'Mum was a sheep to the wolves'

Video

Joyce Crean, 82, died 10 days after being moved from hospital to a care home to make to make space for Covid-19 patients.

Her son Phil says she was a "sheep to the wolves" and had he been told other residents at Romilly Care Home had virus symptoms he would not have allowed her to be moved.

He is sharing his mother’s story as concerns are raised with the Equality and Human Rights Commission over fears older people's rights could have been breached.

The Older People's Commissioner for Wales says comprehensive testing for Covid-19 in care homes was "too slow".

Health Minister Vaughan Gething says that while the testing in Wales has not been perfect, it has been based on scientific advice.

He said: "What I do accept is that in some parts of Wales there are some examples of where some care homes were wrongly refused tests."