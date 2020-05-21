'It's difficult to get in the zone in your kitchen'

Video

For many students they should be sat in exam halls sitting some of the most important assessments of their lives.

But due to coronavirus restrictions final year students are taking their exams from their bedrooms and living rooms - miles from their university campuses.

While many are taking written assessments online in order to graduate this summer, some are having to submit performances from their homes.

Mared Pugh-Evans, a final year student at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, was due to perform before an audience for her final recital.

But she will now perform in her Aberdare kitchen and then submit it online to secure her final grade.

"I will literally upload it and that'll be it," she said.

"The accumulation of my four years. It's just in that one click".