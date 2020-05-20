'People say it's my fault coronavirus is spreading'

Media player
Lockdown: 'People say it's my fault coronavirus spreading'
"Some people say... coronavirus is spreading and it's my fault because I'm outside."
These are the kind of comments 13-year-old Fayeth from Rhyl has to deal with when she is out shopping for her family during the lockdown.
Fayeth cares for her mother, who has epilepsy, and three younger sisters - and as a young carer, she is the one who does the shopping.
"There are some shops which won't let young people in and only allowing adults, so it can make it much harder to get any shopping," she said.
20 May 2020
