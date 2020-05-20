Video

"Hi mummy and daddy, I've been a good boy overnight."

Kai was born prematurely and is being treated in the special baby unit at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.

But due to coronavirus restrictions his mum and dad, like others across the nation, are unable to visit their newborn as regularly.

So nurses at the hospital are now keeping them in touch with the help of an app.

Every morning Kai's mother Lora Jones wakes up to a message updating her on how her son slept, and a real-time picture of him - and the updates continue throughout the day.

Staff at Betsi Cadwaladr health board use the Baby Diary app to keep families in touch during the pandemic and hope it will help them during the already tough time.

"It's just lovely and it makes you feel close to him - closer than if you just rang the unit because you're seeing him, it's so much better with a photo," said Lora.