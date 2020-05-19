Covid-19 home-testing offer a 'real step forward'
Coronavirus: UK-wide testing offers a real step forward, says Gething

Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething has welcomed a UK-wide scheme to offer tests to anyone over the age of five who is showing symptoms of coronavirus.

People will be able to order home-testing kits, alongside the drive-in centres where key workers are being tested.

Mr Gething told the Welsh Government's daily Covid-19 briefing that the system would help identify where the virus is and how it is spreading.

