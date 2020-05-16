Wales' first coast path celebrates 50th birthday

Video

As the Pembrokeshire Coast Path celebrates its 50th birthday, about two-thirds of it has been closed because of the coronavirus crisis.

The path, which took 17 years to build, runs for 186 miles (299km) along the county's rugged coastline.

One-way routes and circular walks may have to be introduced on parts of the path to enable social-distancing rules to be observed, according to the chief executive of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

Tegryn Jones said he had no idea when the path would re-open, but the national park authority would consult with partners to make sure any re-opening would be safe.

A series of events to mark the special birthday have had to be postponed and people are warned not to use the path.