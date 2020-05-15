Rainbow light show for Prisoner village

Video

A spectacular light show to thank carers during the coronavirus pandemic has lit up the village that was home to 60s TV cult classic Prisoner.

The Italianate village of Portmeirion in Gwynedd was turned into a rainbow of colour.

Location manager Meurig Jones described it as a "beautiful, wonderful experience".

"Portmeirion is an iconic venue and having the central piazza lit up is a totally new thing."

The village became famous as the back drop for the TV show starring Patrick McGoohan, and is home to hotels, restaurants and spectacular gardens - all designed by Sir Clough Williams-Elis.

More recently, it became home to the music and literary Festival No6.

"It's very surreal anyway here at the moment with no people, it's the first time in 94 years in the spring and summer months with no people here," added Mr Jones.