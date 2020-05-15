Keeping the spirit of Ramadan alive under lockdown

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Keeping Ramadan spirit alive under lockdown
Ramadan is a "transformative month" and about developing a new appetite for charitable giving and community, according to Mo Janneh.
But this year, with mosques closed, fasting and prayers are being observed behind closed doors because of lockdown.
Mr Janneh describes what he is doing to keep the spirit of Ramadan alive for the BBC1 Wales show The Great Indoors, available now on iPlayer.
-
15 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-52683870/coronavirus-keeping-ramadan-spirit-alive-under-lockdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window