Lockdown measures 'putting people's health first'
First Minister Mark Drakeford has unveiled a plan for easing lockdown restrictions in Wales, which he says is "putting people's health first".

He said all decisions will be based on the "latest scientific advice", although there are no dates provided for when changes could be made.

The Welsh Government is using a traffic-light system and Mr Drakeford stressed that the country was only now moving "carefully and cautiously" into the first red zone.

  • 15 May 2020
