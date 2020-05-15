Video

A second wave of coronavirus could overwhelm the intensive care unit at Wales' biggest hospital, staff there have said.

People heeding the advice to stay at home helped University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff to avoid breaching its critical care capacity, critical care consultant Dr Chris Hingston said.

BBC Wales was granted exclusive access to the unit, where medical staff said one intensive care patient had climbed Pen-y-Fan just two weeks before his admission to hospital.

Filming by Dyfed Davies.