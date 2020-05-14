Wales claps, bangs and drums for key workers

Video

With the heat of the flames behind them, Tata Steel workers paused to pay thanks to those working on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic.

The workers at the Port Talbot plant joined thousands across Wales who took part in the weekly clap for carers.

People in communities across the nation grabbed pots and pans, musical instruments, and anything to hand, as they raced to their doorsteps to show their appreciation to key workers battling coronavirus.