Theo, 3, is using his toy lorry to deliver food

Coronavirus: Theo, 3, uses toy lorry to deliver food to neighbours
A three-year-old boy has been doing his bit to help out during the pandemic by delivering food to his neighbours in his toy lorry.
Tiny Theo decided to help out because he wanted to make people smile, according to mum Fran Jenkins.
"The smiles and the laughter from the residents was amazing," Ms Jenkins, from Llanelli, said.
She said she was "so proud" of her son for chipping in to help during lockdown.
15 May 2020
