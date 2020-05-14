Video

Every morning at 10:00, residents of Bryn Rhydd in Ruthin keep up morale by doing a socially-distanced exercise class.

Nesta Kaye came up with the idea about eight weeks ago as a way of combating lockdown loneliness.

Classes are led from the middle of the street by former PE teacher Pam Evans, with about 15 residents taking part aged from 24 to 88.