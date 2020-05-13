Video

"I'm really looking forward to that day when I can see my friends and family."

Nerys Conway and Ceri Lynch are working on the front line in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The intensive care consultant and consultant anaesthetist are treating patients at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital, including some of their colleagues.

The hospital is part of Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board, one of the areas worst hit by the virus in Wales.

"It's been really really tough, I've had some really difficult moments, I've looked after some of my colleagues, my friends," said Ms Conway.

The pair said the number of patients coming in with coronavirus was falling, but lockdown should continue so they, and others, could hug their families again.