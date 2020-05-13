Matt Lucas and drumming weatherman sing spud song

Video

Comics Matt Lucas and Rob Brydon have teamed up to perform the Baked Potato Song with drumming weatherman Owain Wyn Evans.

The ditty - which Matt originally performed on Shooting Stars - can be downloaded to help raise cash to feed NHS workers.

Owain got in touch with Matt to suggest doing a version of the song with him on skins.

Matt got back to him and said: “Great idea! Would you sing?”