Can't get to the shops? No prob-llama
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Llamas deliver shopping to those in self-isolation

Those opening their front door to get their shopping delivered in Pembrokeshire might be in for a surprise.

Instead of a delivery driver, elderly residents are having their groceries delivered to their doorsteps by llamas.

The woolly animals, usually used for trekking adventures around the county, have been roped in to carry essential supplies to those in self-isolation.

  • 13 May 2020
Go to next video: 'Curious' goats take over empty seaside town