Coronavirus: What are the face mask guidelines across the UK?
Wales has different guidelines to the rest of the UK on whether to wear face masks to protect yourself and others from coronavirus.
For the first time, people in England are being advised to wear face coverings in some enclosed spaces.
The Scottish government already recommends people wear them when in shops and on public transport.
But Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has said face masks do not protect the wearer from infection, and does not recommend the public wear them.
12 May 2020
