'A puppy is for life, not just for lockdown'

"Bringing up a puppy is really hard, even when we're not in lockdown".

Sylvia Vanatta is looking after dogs which have been abandoned at her shelter in Carmarthenshire.

But she worries the Many Tears Rescue Centre will be inundated with new puppies bought during the lockdown, when restrictions are eventually eased and people return to work.

With training centres closed, Ms Vanatta said first time dog owners might be struggling to raise the puppies due to not being able to get any help.

"You won't realise you've got a problem until it's maybe nine months old and then it could be a big problem," she said.