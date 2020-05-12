'Most intensive care units short of doctors'

Video

Most intensive care units in Wales are short of doctors, a leading medic has warned.

Dr Jack Parry-Jones, an intensive care consultant in south Wales and a board member of the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine, said 50% of intensive care posts were "not properly filled".

He called for more intensive care doctors to be trained to address a "huge deficit".

The organisation responsible for training doctors, Health Education and Improvement Wales, said there had been a "planned, sustainable increase" in training places in recent years.