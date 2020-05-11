'It is Welsh law that applies in Wales'
Coronavirus: 'It is Welsh law that applies in Wales'

First Minister Mark Drakeford has reiterated that "it is Welsh law that applies" when it comes to deciding coronavirus restrictions in Wales.

Speaking at the Welsh Government's daily briefing on Monday, Mr Drakeford explained the easing of restrictions in England, announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday, did not apply in Wales.

"Travelling to Wales to exercise is not to exercise locally," he said.

  • 11 May 2020
